Alicia Phillips Named Collective Impact Lincoln Program Manager
Lincoln, Nebraska (July 12, 2021) – Alicia Phillips, a Lincoln native, is Collective Impact Lincoln’s new program manager. She began in the role on July 1. A partnership between Civic Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed, and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization, Collective Impact Lincoln has a goal of creating resident-led investment and positive change in the city’s core neighborhoods. Through canvassing, events, and training, the partnership helps neighbors examine their communities’ strengths and identify new ways to improve.www.kfornow.com
