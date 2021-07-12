Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Alicia Phillips Named Collective Impact Lincoln Program Manager

kfornow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln, Nebraska (July 12, 2021) – Alicia Phillips, a Lincoln native, is Collective Impact Lincoln’s new program manager. She began in the role on July 1. A partnership between Civic Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed, and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization, Collective Impact Lincoln has a goal of creating resident-led investment and positive change in the city’s core neighborhoods. Through canvassing, events, and training, the partnership helps neighbors examine their communities’ strengths and identify new ways to improve.

www.kfornow.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Program Manager#University Place#Doane University#Hudson Bay Co#Civic Nebraska#Civic Health Programs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Fox News

Michael Phelps on Simone Biles' situation: 'It broke my heart'

Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two Tokyo Olympics gymnastics events sent shockwaves across the world this week and led to empathy from retired swimmer Michael Phelps. Phelps is one of the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all time and in his retirement has raised awareness for mental health issues. He told NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico on Wednesday that Biles’ situation over the last few days "broke my heart."
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 1

Community Policy