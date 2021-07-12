Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Everything We Know About Jodie Turner-Smith's Jewelry Theft

By L.C.
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jodie Turner-Smith is the latest celebrity to fall victim to jewelry theft. This time, it was in Cannes, France. The British actor was in town for the Cannes Film Festival and spoke to the press about what it is like being a woman of color in the film industry. The "Queen & Slim" actor told Variety, "I want to make my life about not only working with incredible directors, but working with women, working with women of color, using the opportunities that I have to give opportunities to people where the industry is being gate-kept to them or [who] are not being given the level of respect they deserve when they are extremely talented."

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#High Fashion#Cannes Film Festival#British#French#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsHarper's Bazaar

Joshua Jackson Opens Up About Parenting His Daughter with Wife Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson is still loving fatherhood, more than a year after his daughter's birth. The Dawson's Creek and Dr. Death actor opened up about parenthood on an appearance Friday on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle. "It's amazing. It is amazing," Jackson said, gushing about being a father to Janie, his 15-month-old daughter with wife Jodie-Turner Smith. "My first, obviously, and she's just a little bundle of joy every day."
Moviesepicstream.com

Kraven the Hunter Movie Reportedly Eyeing Jodie Turner-Smith as Calypso

There is much excitement about the Kraven the Hunter movie after it has been confirmed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been cast as the comic book villain. Now it looks like the upcoming Sony flick is already considering its other big star. A new report suggests that Queen and Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith is being eyed to play Kraven's partner-in-crime Calypso.
TV Seriescbr.com

Miraculous: Everything We Know About Adrien's Mysterious Mother

By far the biggest mystery in Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir is Adrien's mother, Emilie Agreste. A woman who hasn't made an official appearance in the series -- except in her sleeping state and through pictures -- Emilie is strongly hinted to be the catalyst for the series' story at various points.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Everything We Know About Issa Rae's New Husband, Louis Diame

Issa Rae just shared the news that she got married in a surprise ceremony in Southern France—and now, fans of the television mogul are eager to know more about her new husband, businessman Louis Diame. Though Rae's hit HBO show, Insecure, has taken inspiration from her dating life, she's remained...
MusicMiddletown Press

Kanye West's 'Donda': Everything We Know About New Album

When Kanye announced the release of his long-awaited tenth studio album Donda last week, it wasn’t hard for fans to feel a hint of disbelief. Kanye is known to delay and push projects back ad-infinitum, so hearing any new music seemed like an unlikely occasion. Yet, last Thursday at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Kanye premiered what appears to be his new album, complete with features from Lil Baby, Pusha T, Don Toliver, and more. But instead of a straightforward release that Friday, last-minute changes appear to have delayed the final product.
MoviesHarper's Bazaar

Nope: Everything We Know About Jordan Peele's Next Thriller

Fans have been waiting for the next Jordan Peele film since the Academy Award-winning writer and director broke box office records with his sophomore film, Us, in 2019. Peele's taken over Hollywood since his debut film, Get Out, became a cultural phenomenon, and lately, he's been producing hit shows and films, including Lovecraft Country, The Twilight Zone, and the upcoming Candyman.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy