‘A’ New Restaurant Coming to Crystal Cove Shopping Center This Fall
It’s always news when a new restaurant comes to town, but the one planned for Crystal Cove Shopping Center this fall is noteworthy because of who is involved. Hollywood producer Joseph ‘McG’ Nichol and Jordan Otterbein of River Jetty Restaurant Group partnered on the renowned A Restaurant and the adjacent A Market on Coast Highway in Newport Beach, and in the sister concept CdM Restaurant in Corona del Mar.www.newportbeachindy.com
