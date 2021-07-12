Cancel
Astronomy

Giant tsunami from dino-killing asteroid impact revealed in fossilized ‘megaripples’

By Akila Raghavan
Science Now
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a giant space rock struck the waters near Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula 66 million years ago, it sent up a blanket of dust that blotted out the Sun for years, sending temperatures plummeting and killing off the dinosaurs. The impact also generated a tsunami in the Gulf of Mexico that some modelers believe sent an initial tidal wave up to 1500 meters (or nearly 1 mile) high crashing into North America, one that was followed by smaller pulses. Now, for the first time, scientists have discovered fossilized megaripples from this tsunami buried in sediments in what is now central Louisiana.

Louisiana State
