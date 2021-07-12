Local Nonprofits Sea Island Habitat and OLMCOS Join Forces to Repair Homes
Charleston, SC – Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach and Sea Island Habitat for Humanity have partnered to complete critical home repair projects across the Sea Islands and beyond. This partnership will allow Sea Island Habitat for Humanity to increase their capacity to complete projects while giving Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach’s clients much-needed access to, and financial support for, home repair services.crbjbizwire.com
