Chris Young & Kane Brown ‘Famous Friends’ spends second week at No 1

MARRIED: A big congrats goes out to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani — turns out, they celebrated Independence Day by uniting in marriage! On Saturday, July 3, the two music superstars tied the knot. Blake and Gwen first met as judges on “The Voice” six years ago. After their individual breakups, the two bonded and became music’s favorite couple. After years of “will they” or “won’t they,” it was this past October that the couple officially announced their engagement. Of course, everyone has witnessed the growth of their relationship through seasons of “The Voice,” various talk show appearances, social media and Blake’s own music, where he proclaimed that there was nobody but Gwen for him, that he’s happy anywhere she is.