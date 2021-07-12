Cancel
Chris Young & Kane Brown ‘Famous Friends’ spends second week at No 1

By Buddy Iahn
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrack tops Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts this week. Friends and RCA Records Nashville labelmates Chris Young and Kane Brown are spending a second consecutive week at the top of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase country radio chart with their hit song, “Famous Friends,” which also takes the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s country radio chart this week. The single is only the fifth to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 in 2021 and marks the 12th career No. 1 for Young and the sixth for Brown. “Famous Friends” is also Young’s 10th chart-topper as a songwriter.

