Chris Young & Kane Brown ‘Famous Friends’ spends second week at No 1
Track tops Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase charts this week. Friends and RCA Records Nashville labelmates Chris Young and Kane Brown are spending a second consecutive week at the top of the Country Aircheck/Mediabase country radio chart with their hit song, “Famous Friends,” which also takes the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s country radio chart this week. The single is only the fifth to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 in 2021 and marks the 12th career No. 1 for Young and the sixth for Brown. “Famous Friends” is also Young’s 10th chart-topper as a songwriter.themusicuniverse.com
