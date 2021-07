"Our children are the mirror in which we view ourselves," someone with unhealthy boundaries probably once said. But in the case of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his two-year-old son, Oscar, it might just be true. The tiny tot has already taken Instagram by storm, posting pictures under his own handle, @oscarjramsay (the account is managed by his older sisters, according to the bio). He's also featured heavily on the Instagram account of Tana Ramsay, his mom. It's a recent Instagram photo posted by Gordon Ramsay himself, though, that has once again set the internet abuzz with oohs and ahhs for the chef's micro doppelgänger.