Jennifer Lopez Just Openly Thirsted Over a Photo of Ben Affleck From a Bennifer Fan Account

By Jenzia Burgos
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 17 days ago
There’s no playing it coy over here. Jennifer Lopez liked a Ben Affleck fan photo over on Instagram, and the not-so-subtle move left social media users buzzing. This may mean that J-Lo actually peruses Bennifer fan accounts on the regular—a thought that brings us great joy!—or, at the very least, she has no problem liking photos of Ben as they appear on her explore page. But either way, we know that the “In The Morning” singer, 51, isn’t staying shy about her absolute thirst for her former fiancé—and fans of Bennifer 2.0 are very much here for her display of affection. Social media users noticed J-Lo liked a throwback photo of the Argo producer, 48, shortly after it was shared by the Bennifer fan account, @lopezaffleck, on Saturday, July 10. (And, might we mention, Jen hasn’t unliked it at the time of this article’s publication!)

