Vineland, NJ

After N.J. Girl, 10, Was Killed in Drive-by Shooting, Family Wants Her Memory to Stop Gun Violence

By Harriet Sokmensuer
People
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family of a 10-year-old New Jersey girl who was killed on July 4 in a drive-by shooting is requesting memorial donations go to organizations that combat gun violence. Jasayde Holder was fatally shot while at a home on West Earl Drive in Vineland, according to a police news release. Police were dispatched to the home around 11:15 p.,m. and transported Jasayde to Inspira Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries.

