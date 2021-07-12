‘FIFA 22’ looks wild and more realistic than ever thanks to ‘HyperMotion’ tech

Electronic Arts have transformed the wait for the EA Play Live show on July 22 into a path full of insights on the games already available or in the works, which go by the name of EA Play In the spotlight. Waiting for the big announcements of July 22, in recent days we have already been able to deepen our knowledge of Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends, and discover the background on the work of the independent studios Hazelight (It Takes Two), Zoink (Lost in Random), Silver Rain Games (a newcomer to the EA Originals family) and Velan (Knockout City). The third appointment, set for July 19, will be dedicated to Madden NFL 2022, while the fourth and last one on July 20 will be entirely dedicated to FIFA 22 . Today EA Sports announced that during the chat the developers will focus mainly on the new Hypermotion Technology of FIFA 22, an exclusive feature of the next-gen versions planned for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, and Google Stadia (it will be absent on PS4, Xbox One and even on PC). To fine-tune the Hypermotion Technology, EA Sports took advantage of the use of Xsens suits to capture the movements of 22 professional footballers engaged in hectic game phases. The huge volume of very high-quality data collected on real human movements, with the help of machine learning, will determine the movements of individual players and teams in FIFA 22. The developers claim to have created 4,000 new animations. We will know more during the live broadcast on 20 July, which will start at 19:00We take this opportunity to remind you that FIFA 22 will be launched on October 1st. The Ultimate Edition is available in digital and is the only issue to offer the free upgrade to PS4 / Xbox One in SS5 / Xbox Series X | S.