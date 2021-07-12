Cancel
'FIFA 22' looks wild and more realistic than ever thanks to 'HyperMotion' tech

By Ian Servantes
inputmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off the conclusion of the Euro and Copa América tournaments, EA Sports has unveiled the first look at FIFA 22. Spearheading the game’s latest entry, which will be the first to come to the next generation of consoles at launch, is new “HyperMotion” technology bolstered by FIFA’s most robust motion capture yet.

www.inputmag.com

