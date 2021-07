We've been dealing with a lot of shortages over the course of the past 18 or so months thanks to the pandemic. Some - like toilet paper - were pretty obvious and had a clear impact on people's lives. But others were shortages of things that the average person might not think about all that much, and as a result, might not realize what's being affected. We just talked about the foam shortage that's hitting Montana and causing delivery delays for things like furniture, and now it looks like there's another shortage that's having a significant impact: jet fuel.