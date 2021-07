For the first time this season, the Texas Rangers will have to make up a game. Saturday's contest between the Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to rain. The Blue Jays typically don't have to worry about rain delays since they are one of nine teams with roofed stadium. However, they have been playing their home games at their spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. and most recently at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, New York.