Bow questions

July 12, 2021, 12:27 PM · I recently bought a new wood bow online from a reputable shop, but I had a few concerns and didn’t want to reach out to the shop unless there was really a problem. Most of my experience with bows has been with carbon fiber and the only wood bow I’ve had before was a horrible wood bow that I haven’t used in probably 6 years or so. Anyway…I noticed what the stick tends to bounce/vibrate, especially in the center of the bow. If I play with a long, slow bow I don’t see it at all, but the faster I play or if I try to project the center of the stick kinda goes everywhere. The hair never breaks contact with the string and the sound remains consistent. It’s just the stick part of the bow that doing this. Is this normal for a wood bow? It is supposed to be pernambuco, but a lower one star. So I was wondering if this type of movement is typical of wood bows or if there is something off with this bow. Unfortunately I don’t have a luthier nearby that I could take it to and I don’t currently have a teacher.