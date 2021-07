Meghan McCain seemingly cannot resist a little controversy. Ever since becoming a host on "The View," she's often taken center stage in some kind of drama between herself and her co-hosts. According to McCain, that's because she's the lone conservative voice on the show, which influenced her decision to leave the show, which she announced in July. "It's not a fun job for me every day, being the sacrificial Republican," she said on an earlier episode, per USA Today. "I will still be here another month, so if you guys want to fight a little bit more we got four more weeks," she said on-air upon her announcement.