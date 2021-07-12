MLB Draft: BC’s Cody Morissette, Dexter Southfield’s Josh Báez headline New England locals taken on Day 2
The St. Louis Cardinals chose Dexter Southfield’s Josh Báez, with the No. 54 pick in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. In his 16-game senior season, Báez hit .378/.531/.622 with three homers, 16 walks, and eight strikeouts in 64 plate appearances. In 18 innings on the mound, he had a 1.94 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 21 walks. Báez is considered to be one of the players with the most upside in the draft.www.bostonglobe.com
