MLB Draft: BC’s Cody Morissette, Dexter Southfield’s Josh Báez headline New England locals taken on Day 2

By Kris Rhim Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Cardinals chose Dexter Southfield’s Josh Báez, with the No. 54 pick in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. In his 16-game senior season, Báez hit .378/.531/.622 with three homers, 16 walks, and eight strikeouts in 64 plate appearances. In 18 innings on the mound, he had a 1.94 ERA with 44 strikeouts and 21 walks. Báez is considered to be one of the players with the most upside in the draft.

