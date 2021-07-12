With $10K June haul, Vance Aloupis reelection war chest hits $76K
Republican Rep. Vance Aloupis raised $10,075 in June for his 2022 bid to retain the Florida House seat representing District 115. So far, he’s running unopposed. The Miami resident and nonprofit executive has about $76,000 in his campaign war chest. Slightly less than two-thirds is from the political committee The Right Future for Florida, which Aloupis chairs. The remainder, $26,048, came from individual contributions of $1,000 or less.floridapolitics.com
