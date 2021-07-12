Stem cells turn into beating heart cells faster in space

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Accumulating evidence links microRNAs (miRNAs) to the biology of stem cells, including their proliferation, migration, differentiation, and acquisition of reparative phenotypes, by interacting with the 3′-UTR of specific mRNAs through complementary sequences, repressing the transcription of target genes [1, 2]. Aberrant expression of miRNAs might contribute to the dysfunction of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) and has a critical role in the initiation and progression of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) [3]. Previously, we demonstrated the critical role of miR-663 and let-7f in the imbalance of T follicular helper (Tfh) cells/ regulatory T (Treg) cells and Treg cells/ T helper 17 (Th17) cells mediated by SLE bone marrow-derived MSCs (BM-MSCs) by targeting transforming growth factor beta1 (TGF-β1) and interleukin-6 (IL-6), respectively [4, 5]. Knockdown of miR-663 in BM-MSCs improved the efficacy of MSC-based cryotherapy [5]. Tan et al. also noted that high levels of let-7f-5p in SLE BM-MSCs alleviated inflammation, at least partly because let-7f-5p targets nod-like receptor pyrin domain-containing protein 3 (NLRP3) [6]. More recently, Li et al. revealed that increased levels of miR-153-3p in SLE patients reduce the proliferation and migration of umbilical cord MSCs (UC-MSCs) and attenuate the UC-MSC-mediated decrease in Tfh cells and increase in Treg cells by suppressing pellino E3 ubiquitin protein ligase 1 (PELI1) [7]. MSCs, an excellent source of exosomes, might also act in SLE pathogenesis by secreting or internalizing extracellular microvesicles (MVs) enriched in miRNAs. Dong et al. revealed that exosomes can promote SLE MSC senescence, as the MSCs exhibited increased senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA-β-gal) staining and disordered cytoskeletons. Specifically, circulating exosome-derived miR-146a can be internalized by MSCs and promote the senescence of SLE BM-MSCs by targeting TNF receptor associated factor 6 (TRAF6)/NF-κB signaling, suggesting a novel mechanism underlying MSC senescence in SLE patients [8]. However, the authors were unable to conclude that serum-induced MSC senescence is exclusively due to exosome uptake, as the remainder of factors in SLE serum may also promote MSC senescence. These data highlight the critical role of miRNAs in SLE pathogenesis.