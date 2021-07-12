Cancel
Rihanna Filmed a Music Video This Weekend, So Is New Music Coming?

wmagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike the “g” in “lasagna,” Rihanna is not necessarily one to move in silence. The singer spent the weekend out in the streets of New York City filming what seemed very much like a new music video alongside her current flame A$AP Rocky. So is the return to music she’s been gently teasing for a while now imminent? Somehow we’re still not 100 percent sure. She does, however, look fantastic.

