Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Top U.S. officials see booster shots as inevitable

By Adam Cancryn, Sarah Owermohle and Erin Banco
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrFw8_0aufQEzI00
A registered nurse fills syringes with Pfizer vaccines at a Covid-19 vaccination clinic. | Elaine Thompson/AP Photo

Updated: 07/12/2021 07:35 PM EDT

Biden administration health officials believe the most vulnerable Americans will eventually need coronavirus booster shots — but they are still debating how quickly that should happen, two administration officials said.

The internal deliberations have stretched on for months as health officials watch for signs of waning immunity among the vaccinated. The talks have included extensive behind-the-scenes coordination between the administration and drug companies manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines.

Pfizer's announcement Thursday that it planned to seek approval for a booster shot within weeks disrupted that process. The company caught the administration by surprise, frustrating officials who have yet to decide who will need an additional shot and when — and fueling public speculation that the vaccines' protection against Covid-19 could soon begin wearing off.

The Biden administration has repeatedly downplayed the need for additional shots, wary of undermining confidence in the vaccines and getting ahead of definitive evidence that boosters will be required. The CDC and FDA jointly rebuked Pfizer’s announcement, asserting that "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster at this time.”

Yet many administration officials have come to view another round of Covid-19 shots as highly likely, said four people familiar with the situation.

“Fully vaccinated people do not need a shot at this time,” said one senior administration official, stressing that the government's assessment could change. “Everybody wants to see the science.”

The official said there is a recognition that immunity is waning among high-risk people, whose immune systems were generally weaker to begin with. But questions remain about how significant any decrease in protection has been, and whether Covid-19 infections have begun to increase in high-risk but fully vaccinated people — such as elderly nursing home residents and people who are immunocompromised, including transplant recipients.



“The only decision we made was to buy enough [vaccine] so it’s there if we need it," the official said.

Top Biden health officials met with Pfizer on Monday afternoon to discuss the company’s booster-shot plans and review its data. The briefing is not expected to materially affect the government’s broader vaccine strategy, and officials said that any recommendation that Americans get booster shots will go through a regimented process that involves formal evaluation by a CDC advisory panel.

"Both Pfizer and the U.S. government share a sense of urgency in staying ahead of the virus that causes COVID-19, and we also agree that the scientific data will dictate next steps in the rigorous regulatory process that we always follow," the company said in a statement after the meeting.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that any determination on booster shots would be made by the the government’s health agencies.

“We made clear last week that wasn’t a recommendation begin made at this time,” she said. “If they make a conclusion that booster shots are recommended, they will provide that information publicly and it’ll be based on a large range of data.”

Top officials at the National Institutes of Health have urged caution on boosters, arguing there is no concrete data to support their use at this time, according to two senior administration officials with knowledge of the agency’s internal deliberations.

Three officials said there is reluctance across the health department to present any booster plan without hard evidence from the vaccine makers that an extra shot can provide a meaningful benefit. Multiple companies have booster shots in ongoing clinical trials — some funded by the NIH — and Johnson & Johnson is expected to share data this month on whether a a second dose of its one-shot vaccine provides stronger protection.

Recent reports from Israel suggesting that some breakthrough infections have occurred among vaccinated people as the Delta variant spreads have raised fresh questions among senior administration officials. They want to see Israel’s raw data before deciding whether boosters are warranted in the U.S.

But other countries, including the United Kingdom and France, are forging ahead with booster shot plans — and Israel has begun administering them — adding pressure for the U.S. to sketch out a framework even if Biden’s team insists it needs more data.

Contracts between the U.S. and Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers allow for the delivery of additional doses for booster shots as well as extra doses needed for international donation, according to an individual with direct knowledge of the situation. But without solid data to support the move domestically, the rollout of the booster could be delayed “by several months,” the source said.


Comments / 0

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
94K+
Followers
6K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#U S#Booster#Americans#Cdc#White House#Nih#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Related
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Says Administration Considering Vaccine Mandate For Federal Workforce

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration is weighing requiring federal employees be vaccinated for coronavirus, which comes as public health officials are introducing stricter mask guidelines amid the growing spread of the Delta variant. Key Facts. Asked after a speech to the intelligence community about such a mandate,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

White House considering vaccine mandate for federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is strongly considering requiring federal employees to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus or otherwise submit to regular testing and wear a mask — a potentially major shift in policy that reflects growing concerns about the spread of the more infectious delta variant.
Public HealthSaratogian

Analysis: Necessary or Not, Covid Booster Shots Are Probably on the Horizon

The drugmaker Pfizer recently announced that vaccinated people are likely to need a booster shot to be effectively protected against new variants of covid-19 and that the company would apply for Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for the shot. Top government health officials immediately and emphatically announced that the booster isn’t needed right now — and held firm to that position even after Pfizer’s top scientist made his case and shared preliminary data with them last week.
POTUSCNBC

Some portion of the U.S. population will get booster shots, Dr. Scott Gottlieb says

Dr. Scott Gottlieb predicts that the U.S. will be giving Covid booster shots to a portion of the population. “I think the bottom line is that we're going to be boosting some portion of the population,” Gottlieb said. “I think considering boosters, especially in the older, more vulnerable population, is something that we are going to have to do.”
Public HealthIola Register

Virus booster shots possible

WASHINGTON — The nation’s top doctor says it’s “certainly possible” that Americans eventually will be advised to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN that no decision had been made yet after a meeting Monday with Pfizer to discuss its request for approval of a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine. He added as officials make their assessments, “what we’re really looking for is clear evidence that immunity is waning,” such as breakthrough infections in the vaccinated population. He says that may trigger a recommendation for booster shots.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC official says more information needed on boosters

Health officials need more information on whether COVID-19 booster vaccines would increase the risk of serious side effects, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official said on Tuesday. Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases Jay Butler told reporters that current data shows the risk of developing both rare and...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Associated Press

Masks return to White House as COVID-19 surges in states

WASHINGTON (AP) — And just like that, masks were back at the White House. After insisting for days that vaccinated people were safe from the virus, the White House quickly shifted course Tuesday after federal health officials revised their guidance to recommend indoor masking for the vaccinated in areas where the level of transmission of the coronavirus is substantial or high. That includes Washington, D.C., where updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday found that transmission rates were substantial.
POTUSCNN

Biden will announce vaccination requirement across federal government on Thursday

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday a requirement that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated against Covid-19, or be required to submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter. The announcement will come in remarks where Biden...
POTUSWashington Examiner

White House officials seek $1 billion in emergency funding for Afghan visa efforts

The Biden administration has asked lawmakers for $1 billion in emergency funding to help cover the costs associated with evacuating Afghan translators and other personnel who have worked with the United States. That money would be divided between the Defense Department and the State Department, with $25 million going to...
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

What the fight between Anthony Fauci and Rand Paul is really about

More than 18 months into the coronavirus pandemic, our government leaders still can’t manage to have a rational conversation about a crucial public health question: How did the covid-19 crisis begin? While our leaders bicker, we are losing sight of the urgent need to fully investigate the origins of the coronavirus outbreak, including a full investigation of the labs in Wuhan, China.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

DOJ declares vaccine mandates legal

Federal law does not prohibit public agencies and private businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccines that are under emergency use authorization, the Department of Justice concluded in an opinion. Three major government entities – the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, California and New York City – said Monday they would require...

Comments / 0

Community Policy