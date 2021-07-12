Who is the real Geoff Diehl?

What Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is doing gingerly in Florida, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Geoff Diehl just did big time in Massachusetts. He’s dumping Donald Trump. After announcing a primary challenge to Governor Charlie Baker, Diehl — who used to tout his role as honorary state cochair of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign — went on GBH’s Greater Boston and said the 2020 presidential election was not stolen from Trump and he would have voted for the bipartisan committee to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.