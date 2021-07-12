Outlander Actor Reportedly Cast In Marvel's Hawkeye Disney+ Series

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Have you ever wondered how your favorite characters from the Marvel movies could have ended up if certain events canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe had turned out differently? Well, soon you will not have to think about it for yourself because What If…?, one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel TV shows, aims to explore that question by reinventing the timeline with a series of individual animated one-shots. Just like all the best Marvel movies, there is plenty of mystery that still surrounds this Disney+ exclusive, but the following is a quick, convenient guide of everything that we can tell you about it so far, such as when you can expect to stream it.