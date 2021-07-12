Cancel
Outlander Actor Reportedly Cast In Marvel's Hawkeye Disney+ Series

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Hawkeye series on Disney+ has reportedly cast Outlander actor Simon Callow in a "key part early on in the series." While details of the character haven't been fully revealed, it's being reported that Callow will be attached to the story of Marvel character Jack Duquesne, aka Clint Barton's mentor-turned-villain, Swordsman (Tony Dalton). Duquesne is one of the Marvel assassin characters that have been announced for the Hawkeye series; therefore Callow's character could be anything from a supporting character in Swordsman's storyline, to another major villain character somehow attached to Swordsman (Ringmaster?). As always, the actor's previous roles may help give us a clue.

