Apple’s rumored larger iMac could ship with more powerful M2X processor
If Apple’s recently relaunched iMac desktop with the company’s M1 processor is still too small for your needs, you may soon be in luck. Apple is said to be working on a larger all-in-one desktop that will replace the current Intel-powered iMac in its lineup, and the model could get an even larger screen size, similar to the size boost from the 21.5-inch Intel-powered iMac to the current 245-inch M1-powered model.www.digitaltrends.com
Comments / 0