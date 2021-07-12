Festa Italiana brings spaghetti-eating contest, other festivities back to Schererville
An annual festival celebrating Italian culture, cuisine and heritage is headed back to Schererville this summer. Festa Italiana will take place the weekend of July 30 through Aug. 30 at Villa Cesare Banquets & Events at 900 Eagle Ridge Dr. in Schererville. The festival, which was on hiatus last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, is especially known for its spaghetti-eating and grape-stomping contests.www.nwitimes.com
