Matt James Claps Back At Claims He & Rachael Kirkconnell ‘Hid’ Relationship Before ESPYs Red Carpet

By James Crowley
Hollywood Life
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Bachelor’ star Matt James wrote that he and Rachael Kirkconnell weren’t hiding their relationship at all when they went out for the ESPYs red carpet. Matt James, 29, clearly wasn’t trying to hide his relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell, 24! The Bachelor clapped back at The Bachelor creator and producer Mike Fleiss, 57, when he shared an article that said that Rachael and Matt came out of “hiding” to appear at the ESPYs Red Carpet on Saturday July 10. Matt responded to the tweet with a selfie of himself and Rachael looking shocked, as they tilted their sunglasses down on Sunday July 11. “Ain’t nobody hiding,” Matt joked.

