Chesterfield County, VA

Suspect arrested in weekend Chesterfield stabbing

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
 17 days ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing that happened in the 9400 block of Plum Court on Saturday.

Around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 9400 block of Plum Court. Once at the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for what appeared to be life-threatening injuries.

Police have arrested and charged Shaquel J. Babb, 21, with felonious assault in the stabbing. The investigation indicates that Babb and the victim are known to each other.

Babb is currently being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

