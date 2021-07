Here are the Pets of the Week available for adoption at the Pasadena Humane this week:. Penelope (A497411) is an energetic dog who loves being outside and splashing around in her doggy pool! This beautiful dog is one year old and would do best in active home that can provide her with lots of fun and enrichment. Penelope is specifically looking for a home where she can be cared for in the safety of an enclosed yard with ample food, water, shelter, and love. If you can provide Penelope with a safe outdoor home and all the attention and care she needs, she may be the ideal dog for you!