Yakima, WA

Magnificent Positions in Yakima Valley Just Waiting to Be Filled

By Sarah J
Mega 99.3
Mega 99.3
 19 days ago
If you're searching for a job know that you are not alone. There are loads of options out there and also tons of resources to help guide you depending on where you are at with work experience. Send me your local jobs and I will update. Open and Read to...

ABOUT

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Posted by
Mega 99.3

Top 10 TASTY Hometown Diners in the Yakima Valley

I could spend all day here talking about the yummy food you can find in the Yakima Valley. Besides working and spending time playing Minecraft with the kids, there's not much else left for me to do other than "eat, drink, and be merry." See if you have been to...
Posted by
Mega 99.3

These Fish are Waffles and Yakima Needs Them

I found myself at the SeaTac airport over the weekend and with my layover I often find myself in that central food court. I didn't have any food in mind but fish and chips is a common go-to for me. That's when I noticed these cute, little fluffy fish that turns out to be waffles. Waffles? What?!
Posted by
Mega 99.3

West Valley is Getting a New Sushi and Teriyaki Restaurant

Whenever a new restaurant comes to Yakima it seems like it always pops up in the downtown or Union Gap areas. I can't complain as with all that traffic of those areas it would be beneficial however when a new restaurant opens in other areas I have to look into it. I happen to be driving by and noticed this sign which is a great sign for those who live in West Valley.
Posted by
Mega 99.3

How Can Yakima Get Free Fresh Hop Ale Festival Tickets? [PHOTOS]

After the devastation of having to cancel this beloved community event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Original Fresh Hop Ale Festival is back. Saturday, October 2nd, mark your calendar for an amazing evening of Fresh Hop Ales, Wine, Ciders, fantastic foods, live music, and more. Plus, this year's event will be taking place at a new venue, the SOZO Sports Complex.
Posted by
Mega 99.3

Was Yakima Bombed? Here’s Where Those Loud Booms Are Coming From

The last few days you may have asked yourself, "What the heck was THAT?!?!" following a loud, concussive, window-rattling boom. The answer is a little more understandable once you know the source. For those that have lived in the upper Yakima Valley for very long are likely so used to it by know that it almost goes unnoticed.
Posted by
Mega 99.3

5 Things to Do With the Kids This Weekend in Yakima Valley

Here we are again, looking at a the weekend upon us and if you are a parent or guardian you're probably in that mode of, "What am I going to do with the kids this weekend?" Here are five jump starter ideas that will hopefully give you some great suggestions on how to keep the kids from being bored at home all day. Shout out to the folks at VisitYakima.com for the inspiration!
Posted by
Mega 99.3

Top 5 Cruel Nicknames for Yakima According to TikTokkers

If you want to know what's going on in the world, TikTok is where it's at. You can find out what is on the minds of the youth and increasingly adults, too. It's the young ones who can keep it real with you. They let you know exactly what they are thinking without any filters and sometimes that can be an emotionally painful experience or it can keep you cracking up laughing. Speaking of cracking, that is part of one the most cruel nicknames I've heard to describe Yakima.
Posted by
Mega 99.3

It’s Time for The Fair and Time to Get a Job

Celebrating Together Again. That's the theme to this year's Central Washington State Fair set for September 24-October 3. The fair will need lots of workers this year and with some 70 days left before the fair starts fair officials are holding a job fair. Fair officials say people will be hired on the spot during a job fair set for Wednesday, July 28 from 11:00AM to 7:00PM in the Modern Living Building at Yakima's State Fair Park located at 1301 South Fair Avenue. Job seekers enter the job fair through Gate 5.
Posted by
Mega 99.3

Yakima Hops Have Help When It Comes To Flavoring Beer

It turns out our great Yakima Valley Hops have help when it comes to flavoring beer. Growing Hops is big business with a crop value estimated at 380 million dollars according to statistics from a couple of years ago. Untrained Tastebuds. Our hops are wanted around the world to add...
Posted by
Mega 99.3

If There’s a Nuclear Apocalypse in Yakima County, We’re Screwed

If there's a nuclear apocalypse in Washington state, let alone here in Yakima County, then we're probably all screwed. I say this because I heard straight from Howard Ward, our Yakima County Operations Manager of Emergency Management, that there is a current R.C.W. laws in the Washington state legislature that prevents the Director of Emergency Management from having to provide evacuation plans in the event of a nuclear apocalypse. I mean, yikes! This makes me think of all those crazy movies I've seen where there has been either an alien attack, nuclear attack, zombie apocalypse, or all three. When Mars Attacks, Independence Day, Godzilla, King Kong, The Purge, and The Walking Dead all come to mind. In those movies and TV shows, everybody in the city just starts running and scrambling for cover. Hey, wait a minute, how could I forget the most recent movie that featured no emergency evacuation plans: The Quiet Place and The Quiet Place 2. Have you seen those? S-C-A-R-Y! Mr. Ward says there are several resources available to county residents in the event of evacuations due to natural disasters. These include hazardous conditions resulting from earthquakes, forest fires or wildfires, and the like. He said that everybody needs to prepare a "To Go" bag filled with emergency clothing, important financial and identification documents for you and everyone in your household, and to have enough water saved up for 2 weeks (1 gallon per day per household member, and yes, that is a heckuva lot of water)! Sign up for the Yakima County Emergency Evacuation Alert System here. So I asked him what is the Yakima County emergency evacuation plan for residents in the event of a nuclear apocalypse and where can we go underground for shelter? That's when he told me that there IS NO PLAN!

