Magnificent Positions in Yakima Valley Just Waiting to Be Filled

If there's a nuclear apocalypse in Washington state, let alone here in Yakima County, then we're probably all screwed. I say this because I heard straight from Howard Ward, our Yakima County Operations Manager of Emergency Management, that there is a current R.C.W. laws in the Washington state legislature that prevents the Director of Emergency Management from having to provide evacuation plans in the event of a nuclear apocalypse. I mean, yikes! This makes me think of all those crazy movies I've seen where there has been either an alien attack, nuclear attack, zombie apocalypse, or all three. When Mars Attacks, Independence Day, Godzilla, King Kong, The Purge, and The Walking Dead all come to mind. In those movies and TV shows, everybody in the city just starts running and scrambling for cover. Hey, wait a minute, how could I forget the most recent movie that featured no emergency evacuation plans: The Quiet Place and The Quiet Place 2. Have you seen those? S-C-A-R-Y! Mr. Ward says there are several resources available to county residents in the event of evacuations due to natural disasters. These include hazardous conditions resulting from earthquakes, forest fires or wildfires, and the like. He said that everybody needs to prepare a "To Go" bag filled with emergency clothing, important financial and identification documents for you and everyone in your household, and to have enough water saved up for 2 weeks (1 gallon per day per household member, and yes, that is a heckuva lot of water)! Sign up for the Yakima County Emergency Evacuation Alert System here. So I asked him what is the Yakima County emergency evacuation plan for residents in the event of a nuclear apocalypse and where can we go underground for shelter? That's when he told me that there IS NO PLAN!