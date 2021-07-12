Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

Goo Goo Dolls announce hometown concert at KeyBank Center in Buffalo

wnypapers.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets are on sale this Friday, July 16, for the show on Saturday, Sept. 24. On Monday, Grammy-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls announced a return home to Buffalo for a “momentous concert” at KeyBank Center on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Produced by New Day Live, general on-sale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16. Ticket options will range from $29.50 to $99.50 and can be purchased via Ticket Master or the band’s website.

www.wnypapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Entertainment
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robby Takac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keybank Center#Keybank Center#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

American gymnast Sunisa Lee takes Olympic gold

TOKYO (AP) — Sunisa Lee wanted to quit during quarantine. It all had become too much. The lingering pain from a broken foot. The deaths of two family members from COVID-19. Her father’s slow recovery from an accident that left him paralyzed. The urge eventually passed. It always does. Still,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Former U.S. Cardinal McCarrick charged with molesting teen in 1974

July 29 (Reuters) - Former Roman Catholic Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with molesting a 16-year-old boy during a 1974 wedding reception, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. Catholic official to be criminally prosecuted for sexually abusing a minor. Documents filed in state court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday show McCarrick,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy