Goo Goo Dolls announce hometown concert at KeyBank Center in Buffalo

Tickets are on sale this Friday, July 16, for the show on Saturday, Sept. 24. On Monday, Grammy-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls announced a return home to Buffalo for a “momentous concert” at KeyBank Center on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Produced by New Day Live, general on-sale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16. Ticket options will range from $29.50 to $99.50 and can be purchased via Ticket Master or the band’s website.