Alpina is a factory-backed tuner of BMW vehicles, and the company has an impressive track record of making normal BMW cars feel more luxurious and go faster at the same time. Products like these get a new prefix and are sold as their own cars. For example, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe becomes called the BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe. But now BMW is moving towards electrification, and while the Alpina version of the i8 sports car never happened, one may wonder when Alpina will start tinkering with BMW's upcoming all-electric offerings. As always with small tuning companies, demand plays a massive role, and according to Alpina CEO Andreas Bovensiepen, there simply is none for an Alpina EV.