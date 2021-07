Zahara Jolie-Pitt put on a colorful display when she stepped out in a green floral dress with her mom Angelina and three of her siblings. Angelina Jolie has stepped out with her children while on a European getaway to Paris. However, it was 16-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt who stole the show, when she stunned in a bright green, floral-printed dress as she headed to dinner with her family. The mother-daughter duo were also joined by Ange’s kids Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 17, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 13, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, 57.