Moody cinematic portraits inspired by dreamy science fiction

All images by Sam Ziff. Used with permission. My name is Sam Ziff. I’m a 17-year-old trying to work my way into the photography industry. I was wondering if you could take a look at some of my work for the phoblographer. So my interest in photography started when I got my first smartphone a few years ago, in about 2016. Whenever I was outside, I’d love to go off exploring and taking snaps of just about everything I saw, with no regard for composition, lighting subject, etc. Now I realize that this is just about the purest form of photography (in my opinion).