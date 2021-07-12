Cancel
Listen: Artist Jess Garland Talks About Her New Film Harp & Sol And More With Jazze Radio-Chica!

By Jazze
Posted by 
97.9 The Beat
97.9 The Beat
 17 days ago

Jazze Radio-Chica got a chance to interview Jess Garland a singer, songwriter, film-maker and executive producer and director. She has a new film she just released called, “Harp & Sol” honoring the lives and land affected by environmental racism by uplifting the voices of communities and organizations led by black women.

97.9 The Beat

97.9 The Beat

Dallas, TX
97.9 The Beat is the Hottest Hip Hop Station in the D-F-W area! Home Of The Morning Hustle Featuring HeadKrack, Angie Ange, On-Air Jordan, Lore'l & Billy Sorrells

 https://thebeatdfw.com/
