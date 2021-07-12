SMITH PRESENTS FLAG TO VFW

Longville VFW Post 772 and its Auxiliary donated $2,000 and $1,000 respectively to the Scions of the 17th Airborne Division. The mission of the Scions of the 17th Airborne Division is to honor the veterans, remember their sacrifices, preserve the Division history, and educate our members and the public about the contributions made by these airborne troopers during and after World War II. The Scions also sponsor remembrance visits to Europe for WWII veterans of the 17th Airborne Division. The group travels with the veterans and their escorts to visit battlefields and cities where the veterans served and to visit American military cemeteries in Europe. Pictured is VFW Trustee Bill Abbott handing the checks to Jeff Schumacher, president of Scions of the 17th Airborne Division. To donate to the Scions, contact Schumacher at (612) 275-9399.