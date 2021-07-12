Cancel
Military

SMITH PRESENTS FLAG TO VFW

By VFW Post 6280
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Jason Smith surprised VFW Post 6280 with a US flag last week. Accepting the flag was Quartermaster Tod Kinerk. Kinerk, Smith, and Eric Surles, Commander, spoke briefly about issues affecting Veterans as it pertains to the VA health care system.

