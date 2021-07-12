How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more
For a mechanic there’s surely no better job than working for a Formula 1 team, fixing the most advanced cars in the world, but how do you get there? What skills does it take, what qualifications, and how do you get your foot in the door? To find out how a mechanic can get to Formula 1 we spoke to Elliot Parkes – the No. 1 Mechanic for Haas F1 Team’s Nikita Mazepin – to find out all about the job, and the parts fans don’t see.www.motorsport.com
Comments / 0