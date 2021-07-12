Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

How to become a Number 1 Mechanic in F1 – Qualifications, skills & more

Motorsport.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a mechanic there’s surely no better job than working for a Formula 1 team, fixing the most advanced cars in the world, but how do you get there? What skills does it take, what qualifications, and how do you get your foot in the door? To find out how a mechanic can get to Formula 1 we spoke to Elliot Parkes – the No. 1 Mechanic for Haas F1 Team’s Nikita Mazepin – to find out all about the job, and the parts fans don’t see.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikita Mazepin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mechanics#Cars#F1#Formula#Haas F1 Team#The Motorsport College#Silverstone#Motorsport Jobs#The Haas F1 Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsRoad & Track

How F1's New Sprint Races Work

Formula 1's great sprint racing experiment is finally here. The three-race pilot program begins this weekend,. Traditional qualifying has been moved to a later-than-usual time on Friday, following the weekend's first practice session. The standard three-round elimination format is still in use, but the winner is not actually awarded an official pole. Instead, the session officially only sets the starting grid for the following race.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

How the F1 drivers reacted to the 2022 car design reveal

All 20 drivers of them were recruited for a photoshoot with the new car, and it gave them a proper opportunity to walk around it and do a bit of proverbial tyre kicking. While they had seen drawings and in some cases windtunnel models, the full scale mock-up gave them a real idea of what next year’s cars will look like. The glitzy paint job was possibly a bit distracting, but what really mattered was the aero package.
Motorsportsgamepur.com

How to activate DRS in F1 2021

Utilizing DRS can be very important in F1 races, as it can be a valuable aid when attempting to overtake your opponents. But how do you activate it in F1 2021? Let’s go over what you need to do. If you’re new to Formuala 1 and you may be unaware...
Motorsportstopgear.com

Opinion: F1’s sprint race needs to become a permanent fixture

The 2021 British GP rolled out a first: a race, with points, on a Saturday. And it was good. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The majesty of one-lap heroics has been immortalised into Formula One’s history like no other; there’s a romanticism attached to, say, Senna’s qualifying lap at the 1988 Monaco Grand Prix, or Mansell at the British GP in ’92 (the fans!), or indeed Lewis Hamilton’s magic on the streets of Singapore back in 2018.
MotorsportsPhandroid

How to Watch F1 British Grand Prix online

Every race is huge, but there are few races as big as the F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Every season, there’s a race in every country, but the race at Silverstone is particularly important this year for a few reasons. We’ll get into those reasons momentarily, but let’s just say you definitely won’t want to miss out on this one.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

What is F1 sprint qualifying and how does it work?

The British Grand Prix at Silverstone returns on Sunday - but one of the oldest races on the F1 circuit will look very different this weekend due to the introduction of a new sprint qualifying format. Instead of the usual “knock-out” qualifying session on Saturday, a mini race of 17 laps will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s main event. It is the first of three weekends set to use the format this season which, if successful, could become a more regular component of the F1 weekend from 2022. LIVE: Follow live coverage of F1 Sprint at SilverstoneHere’s everything...
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Prowling Wolff: How Mercedes F1 boss eyes yet more success

Mercedes has dominated F1 for seven years under the Austrian – but he’s not finished yet, he tells us. Just as Alfred Neubauer set the template for leading a grand prix team as Mercedes-Benz’s racing manager from 1926 to 1955, so current principal Toto Wolff has in the 21st century. They’re profoundly different characters – Neubauer an autocratic, trench-coated man-mountain, Wolff a more collaborative, lean figure – yet both hugely successful.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

How to become an F1 Race Engineer - Qualifications, skills & more

Race Engineers are one of the most important roles in a Formula 1 team, taking ownership of the running of a car and speaking with the driver directly to ensure that he has what he wants. It’s a highly sought after job, with no formal career path, so to find out more we spoke to Dominic Haines - the Race Engineer for Nikita Mazepin at the Haas F1 Team.
Motorsportsgamepur.com

How to pit in F1 2021

Unless you are doing a quick five-lap race, chances are that you will need to pit at some point in F1 2021. Pit stops can be made of a variety of reasons, including adding fuel, fixing any damage on the vehicle, or changing the tyres (yes, that’s how it is spelled) of the car. But before you can make a pit stop in F1 2021, you should know how to inform your crew that a stop is being made, and what to do once you actually make the pit stop. Here’s what you need to do.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Why F1's battle of the rear wings is becoming even more intricate

At several grands prix, the two outfits – and indeed even the drivers within them – have opted to go in different directions. It's been a balancing act between opting for a higher downforce solution that is better in the corners but costly on the straights, or taking the drag off and hoping the top speed boosts counter any negatives in the corners.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Sprint Qualifying shows F1 has more to offer

It has been 19 years since Michael Schumacher and Ferrari dominated the 2002 Formula 1 season to win the drivers’ championship at the two-thirds mark at Magny-Cours. His victory sealed the title at race number 11 of 17, leaving a record six races to go. Unsurprisingly viewing figures for those races plummeted.
Motorsportsgamepur.com

How to get good starts in F1 2021

You can’t exactly win a race at the start of a Formula 1 event, but you certainly can but yourself in the right position with a good one. A good start in F1 2021 depends not just on the buttons, but also how quickly you can hit it. So, what should you know about getting a big head start in F1 2021? Let’s go over what you need to do.
Motorsportsgamepur.com

How to simulate practice in F1 2021

Practice in F1 2021 can be quite helpful. If you’re new to the game and don’t have much familiarity with the track you will be racing in, practice can allow you to gather intel on the course, and give you an idea as to what turns you’ll need to be paying close attention to, and allow drivers to build a strategy for racing on the straights. But if you don’t need to practice? If you already have a general idea about the track you will be racing in for your next Grand Prix or Career event, here’s what you can do to skip practice.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

With Mercedes set to make a call on whether or not to keep Bottas or take George Russell as Lewis Hamilton's teammate next year, there has been speculation linking the Finn with options elsewhere. A return to the Williams team that handed him his F1 debut is one possibility, while...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

S5000 to revive the Tasman Series

S5000 will revive the famous Tasman Series name later this year. We catch up with Andrew van Leeuwen, Australian Editor for Motorsport.com, to understand that the category won't actually race in New Zealand for the time being.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

Kimi Räikkönen signed Ferrari SF71H, 1:43 cased

A 1:43 model of the Ferrari SF71H, hand-signed by none other than Kimi Raikkonen. A must-have for fans of the Iceman, Ferrari and Formula 1. Kimi Räikkönen is the 2007 Formula 1 World Champion with Ferrari, he rejoined the team in 2014 on a 4 year contract, winning again at the 2018 USGP.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

The Australian has called on the category to embrace the rivalry between the two star drivers, and the growing tension between the Mercedes and Red Bull squads off the back of the controversial first-lap clash at Silverstone. Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty for his role in the clash...

Comments / 0

Community Policy