Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Sundyne's Pumps & Compressors Offer Functionality Specifically Suited to Hydrogen Applications

Middletown Press
 17 days ago

Sundyne, a leader in the design and manufacture of mission critical pumps & compressors, today announced that it has joined the France Hydrogen Association, which is a group of companies & organizations representing all aspects of the Hydrogen value chain. The France Hydrogen Association seeks to:. Structure a high-performance, competitive...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Economy#Hydrogen Fuel#Compressor#Pumps#French#Electrolyser#M3 Hr#Ansimag#Hmd#Api#Ansi Asme#Iso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Cars
Country
China
Related
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Rotary Vane Compressors Market 2021 Development Status, Top-Vendors, Type and Application by 2027

Global Rotary Vane Compressors Market Research Report 2021-2027 recently launched by Market Research Place endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with the advanced tools and techniques. The market report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools for collecting, recording, estimating, and analyzing market data of the global Rotary Vane Compressors industry. The research study endows you with the best market research and analysis performed with advanced tools and techniques. This study offers a business landscape that assists industry participants, potential entrants, and competitors in evaluating developing markets in various regions.
Electronicspv-magazine.com

Heat pumps bankable as incentive-free solutions in many applications

Some heat pump (HP) manufacturers are now moving toward demonstrating and promoting PV-driven HP solutions on the market, but rooftop PV and HP systems are usually sold separately. They are also installed in separate phases or in a single intervention, without a specific energy management system to maximize self-production of thermal energy with PV generation.
Industryihsmarkit.com

EC Fit for 55 offers benefits to hydrogen economy

The European Commission's (EC) Fit for 55 package includes a number of proposals that could support growth in the European Union's hydrogen economy, as the bloc seeks to reach its climate goals. Europe has a binding legal target of a 55% GHG emissions reduction by 2030 and a goal of a net-zero economy by 2050.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

UEC eyes hydrogen for aviation applications

Russia’s United Engine (UEC) has begun investigating the potential of hydrogen as a power source for aviation applications. Announcing the project at the MAKS air show, UEC says it is considering both the direct combustion of hydrogen in modified gas turbine engines and its use in fuel cells to generate electricity.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Range-Separated Hybrid Functionals for Mixed-Dimensional Heterojunctions: Application to Phthalocyanines/MoS2

We analyze the electronic structure and level alignment of transition-metal phthalocyanine (MPc) molecules adsorbed on two-dimensional MoS2 employing density functional theory (DFT) calculations. We develop a procedure for multi-objective optimal tuning of parameters of range-separated hybrid functionals in these mixed-dimensional systems. Using this procedure, which leads to the asymptotically-correct exchange-correlation potential between molecule and two-dimensional material, we obtain electronic structures consistent with experimental photoemission results for both energy level alignment and electronic bandgaps, representing a significant advance compared to standard DFT methods. We elucidate the MoS2 valence resonance with the transition-metal phthalocyanine non-frontier 3d orbitals and its dependence on the transition metal atomic number. Based on our calculations, we derive parameter-free, model self-energy corrections to semi-local DFT that quantitatively accounts for the effects of the heterogeneous dielectric environment on the electronic structure of these mixed-dimensional heterojunctions, highlighting the importance of non-local corrections for d-states of MPcs, which are correctly described by OT-RSH functionals in addition to the dielectric screening model.
SoftwareMiddletown Press

Free Webinar: Turn Raw Data into Actionable Data with RFID and Traceability

FLORENCE, Ky. (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Balluff hosts a FREE, 30-minute live webinar where attendees will learn the importance of using a good data software and how a quality data solutions partner can provide the strategies needed to improve quality and efficiency. Includes real-world examples. Date: Aug. 5, 2021. Time:...
Economymurphyshockeylaw.net

Power Quality and Efficiency Devices Market Size, Key Opportunities, Strategic Assessment, Strong Revenue | Oprating Vendors: Eaton, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, GE, Emerson, Rockwell, Yokogaw…

The documented report on Global Power Quality and Efficiency Devices Market by Reports Globe aims to offer an organized and methodical strategy for important aspects that have affected the market in recent years and future market opportunities that companies can trust. It gives readers clear market research for better judgment and better decision making on whether or not to invest. The report provides an analysis and overview of the future dynamics with an in-depth analysis of the most important players that are likely to contribute to the growth of the global Power Quality and Efficiency Devices market during the forecast period.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Global Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 6% Through 2026

Companies in the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market are facing issues in keeping their production facilities fully functional due to shortage of staff and resources amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak. Get a hands-on over key drivers and threats to the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market to make your company future-ready post the pandemic. Avails out reports for exciting prices to learn new opportunities that companies can capitalize on during and after the Coronavirus crisis.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Catalog Management System Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with IBM, SAP SE, Oracle

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Catalog Management System Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Catalog Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwarearxiv.org

Architecture-Specific Performance Optimization of Compute-Intensive FaaS Functions

FaaS allows an application to be decomposed into functions that are executed on a FaaS platform. The FaaS platform is responsible for the resource provisioning of the functions. Recently, there is a growing trend towards the execution of compute-intensive FaaS functions that run for several seconds. However, due to the billing policies followed by commercial FaaS offerings, the execution of these functions can incur significantly higher costs. Moreover, due to the abstraction of underlying processor architectures on which the functions are executed, the performance optimization of these functions is challenging. As a result, most FaaS functions use pre-compiled libraries generic to x86-64 leading to performance degradation. In this paper, we examine the underlying processor architectures for Google Cloud Functions (GCF) and determine their prevalence across the 19 available GCF regions. We modify, adapt, and optimize three compute-intensive FaaS workloads written in Python using Numba, a JIT compiler based on LLVM, and present results wrt performance, memory consumption, and costs on GCF. Results from our experiments show that the optimization of FaaS functions can improve performance by 12.8x (geometric mean) and save costs by 73.4% on average for the three functions. Our results show that optimization of the FaaS functions for the specific architecture is very important. We achieved a maximum speedup of 1.79x by tuning the function especially for the instruction set of the underlying processor architecture.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: What the EU’s Fit for 55 means for hydrogen

The European Commission presented its Fit for 55 package of policy proposals to reduce emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. Among other documents and strategies published on Wednesday, the EU Commission proposed the revision of key EU directives in the energy field, including the Energy Taxation Directive (ETD) and the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). The Commission also proposed the revision of the Emission Trading System (ETS). All these proposals are somehow related to hydrogen. “The lowest minimum rate of €0.15/GJ applies to electricity – regardless of its use -, advanced sustainable biofuels and biogas, and renewable fuels of non-biological origin such as renewable hydrogen. Low-carbon hydrogen and related fuels will also benefit from that same rate for a transitional period of 10 years,” reads the Commission’s statement on the ETD revision. The proposed RED revision seeks to convert into EU law some of the concepts outlined in the energy system integration and hydrogen strategies published in 2020.
Softwareaithority.com

Sunlight’s new Offering makes it Easy to Deliver Edge applications “as-a-Service”

Sunlight.io, the Edge infrastructure company, launches its Sunlight Infrastructure Manager (SIM) and Marketplace to make it simple to deploy and manage infrastructure and applications in highly distributed Edge environments as well as in the Cloud – enabling true Edge ‘Software as a Service’ models. The SIM joins Sunlight’s NexVisor HCI to provide a complete software-defined Edge computing stack at a fifth of the cost of trying to deploy the leading data center hyperconverged solution at the Edge.
Michigan StateArs Technica

Over half the deer in Michigan seem to have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2

On Wednesday, the US Department of Agriculture released some rather disturbing news: a survey of wild deer populations has found that large numbers of the animals seem to have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The finding indicates that there's a very large population of wild animals in North America that could serve as a reservoir for the virus, even if we were to get its circulation within the human population under control.

Comments / 0

Community Policy