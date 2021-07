The majority of people in the Atlanta area cannot afford to own more than one house at a time. If you need the money out of your current home to purchase a new one, you may be concerned about how you can time the sale and purchase so that you don't end up homeless or footing two mortgage payments. In previous markets, your Atlanta agent could use what is called a "contingency on sale" in which the purchase of your new home is directly contingent on the sale of your current one. It is really the safest option because it contractually prevents you from having to purchase another home while you still own your first. But, in today's hypercompetitive market, that probably isn't going to fly. If you are looking to put an offer on a popular home, the fewest contingencies wins, every time. Most sellers will not consider a contingency on sale.