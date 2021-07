Post Malone has officially announced the return of the third annual Posty Fest, whch is set to take place on October 30 to 31. The acclaimed festival is making its first appearance since 2019 and will be hosted exclusively outside of the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. In order to meet the demand for a unique event that fuses music, art, food, culture and beer, Posty has added a second day to elongate the celebration.