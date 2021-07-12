Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

SIUE's Wright Twins To Be Featured On ESPN

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDWARDSVILLE - In a new episode of ESPN’s E60 , the story of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is told through the eyes of his twin sons who are now trying to honor their father and push forward as college basketball players. “A Murder in Memphis” debuts Wednesday, July 14, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The one-hour program will be available for on-demand viewing on the ESPN App immediately following the first airing and will re-air multiple times across ESPN networks. Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzen Wright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Siue#Siue#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Sixers, Pelicans Agree To First Trade Of NBA Draft

NBA Draft day is finally here — and the draft-day trades are already starting to roll in. With the first draft-day trade of 2021, the New Orleans Pelicans have sent the No. 53 overall pick to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for $2 million in cash considerations, per NBA insider Shams Charania.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Updated lineup after Russell Westbrook trade to Lakers

After the Russell Westbrook trade to Lakers, what does the lineup in Los Angeles look like and where are the remaining holes on the roster?. Who needs the NBA Draft when you can have a giant trade. The Lakers saw basketball’s biggest offseason night and promptly waved it off. Sure,...
College Sportsthespun.com

Report: 1 Conference Trying To Take All Remaining Big 12 Teams

With the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, both of whom are expected to join the SEC, the remaining eight Big 12 schools are in limbo. Commissioner Bob Bowlsby would certainly like to hold the line, continue to collect on a big media rights deal that lasts through the end of the 2024-25 academic year, but there will be significant pressure on the other schools to look into their options.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

College Basketball Transfer Rankings: Top 35 Version 3.0

The NCAA transfer portal is an absolute beast to follow. With over 1,500 collegiate basketball players taking their talents to the portal this offseason you can easily get yourself lost trying to wade into the abyss. Luckily for you, I’m crazy enough to follow as many names as humanly possible while also breaking down film to get a feel for what teams are losing or gaining when it comes to the transfer portal.
College SportsPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

ESPN Announces UA’s Invitational Opponent

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s Men’s Basketball Team will face the Iona Gaels in its first game of ESPN’s Events Invitational. The matchup was announced Thursday afternoon. Alabama vs. Iona is Nov. 25, 2021, at 4 p.m. CT, with the channel still being decided- between ESPN or ESPN 2. The ESPN...
NBAtalesbuzz.com

NBA Draft prospects 2021: Ranking the top 60 players overall on the SN big board

We shall call this “The Class That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.”. As the game of basketball continues to move inexorably in the direction of the elite long-distance shooter, the next group of prospects wishing to be evaluated, drafted and paid at the NBA level arrives with little accomplishment in the area of 3-point shooting, the skill that made Stephen Curry an All-NBA First Team pick for the fourth time this past season.
Basketballchatsports.com

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf On Duke’s Transition

ESPN’s Myron Medical has a pretty good piece up on Jon Scheyer’s move to the head job at Duke and how tough it could be - and also how people around Duke and the program think he can handle it. Transitions from legends at UCLA, Kentucky and UNC proved challenging...
Georgia StateMarietta Daily Journal

ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ featuring HBCU, Georgia games to open season

ESPN on Tuesday announced the first two stops of the season for its popular college football pre-game show, “College GameDay.”. The college football pregame show debuts on Saturday, Aug. 28 (9 a.m.) from outside Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, the site of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff — featuring a pair of historically black universities in North Carolina Central and Alcorn State (7 p.m.).
Baseball1037thegame.com

LSU’s Labas signs contract with Minnesota Twins

AJ Labas is leaving the LSU baseball program. The Tigers pitcher has signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Twins, and Labas will be assigned to a team in the Twins’ minor league organization. Labas graduated from LSU in May with a degree in sport adminstration. In his four...
NBABullets Forever

2021 NBA Draft: The YODA Big Board

Over the past few days, I’ve used Ye Olde Draft Analyzer (YODA) to take a look at the top guards, forwards and bigs in the 2021 NBA Draft. I also aggregated credible mock drafts to see which prospects might be available if the Wizards use their pick at 15, and recorded a podcast about the draft with Matt Modderno.
BaseballPosted by
247Sports

LSU's AJ Labas signs a deal with the Twins

LSU pitcher AJ Labas has signed a free agent deal with the Minnesota Twins, and he will be assigned to a team in the Twins’ minor league organization. Labas, a right-hander from Fleming Island, Fla. made 33 career appearances (29 starts) at LSU from 2018-21, recording an 11-6 record and a 4.56 ERA with 126 strikeouts in 165.2 innings. He did not pitch during the 2019 season due to a shoulder injury.

Comments / 0

Community Policy