SIUE's Wright Twins To Be Featured On ESPN
EDWARDSVILLE - In a new episode of ESPN’s E60 , the story of murdered former NBA player Lorenzen Wright is told through the eyes of his twin sons who are now trying to honor their father and push forward as college basketball players. “A Murder in Memphis” debuts Wednesday, July 14, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. The one-hour program will be available for on-demand viewing on the ESPN App immediately following the first airing and will re-air multiple times across ESPN networks. Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
