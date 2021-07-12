Robson Rocha Dies, Aquaman Artist for DC Comics Was 41
One of DC comics' rising stars Robson Rocha has died following a battle with Covid19 at the age of just 41. News of the artist's death circulated on social media Sunday afternoon, just a week after a friend made a public plea for blood donors to allow Rocha to be given a critical transfusion, which came after several weeks in intensive care. The comic artist worked on "New 52" era DC titles such as Birds of Prey, Batman/Superman and Kelly Sue deConnick's Aquaman run among others. This year one of his final pieces was in "Future State: Justice League" #1-2.movieweb.com
