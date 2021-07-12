Robson Rocha Dies, Aquaman Artist for DC Comics Was 41

DC has released a preview of Superman '78, including pages from the first issue and a number of covers from the first four issues of the series, which is set in the world of Richard Donner's Superman: The Movie. Set to premiere on August 24, Superman '78 follows the version of Superman played by Christopher Reeve, and does so in a way that resembles the recent Batman '89 comic featuring the Michael Keaton Batman in new adventures set in the weeks after Batman Returns. The series hails from Hawkman and Uncle Sam and the Freedom Fighters scribe Rob Venditti and Batman '66 veteran Wilfredo Torres.