Robson Rocha Dies, Aquaman Artist for DC Comics Was 41

By Anthony Lund
MovieWeb
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of DC comics' rising stars Robson Rocha has died following a battle with Covid19 at the age of just 41. News of the artist's death circulated on social media Sunday afternoon, just a week after a friend made a public plea for blood donors to allow Rocha to be given a critical transfusion, which came after several weeks in intensive care. The comic artist worked on "New 52" era DC titles such as Birds of Prey, Batman/Superman and Kelly Sue deConnick's Aquaman run among others. This year one of his final pieces was in "Future State: Justice League" #1-2.

