Oklahoma State

RHP Victor Mederos transferring to Oklahoma State

By Christopher Stock
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight-handed pitcher Victor Mederos, one of the Hurricanes' prized 2020 recruits, is transferring to Oklahoma State, he announced on Monday. "First of all I wanna take the time to thank everyone that has reached out. It has been a very tough decision and long talks with my family, that being said my family and I believe that OSU is the place for me to get better and grow as a person. (hashtag) GoPokes," Mederos posted online.

