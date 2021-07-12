RHP Victor Mederos transferring to Oklahoma State
Right-handed pitcher Victor Mederos, one of the Hurricanes' prized 2020 recruits, is transferring to Oklahoma State, he announced on Monday. "First of all I wanna take the time to thank everyone that has reached out. It has been a very tough decision and long talks with my family, that being said my family and I believe that OSU is the place for me to get better and grow as a person. (hashtag) GoPokes," Mederos posted online.247sports.com
Comments / 0