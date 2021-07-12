RHP Victor Mederos transferring to Oklahoma State

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are big mad that the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are likely gearing up to head to greener pastures in the SEC. I mean very mad. “We have heard unconfirmed reports that OU and UT approached Southeastern Conference officials about joining the SEC,” Oklahoma State officials said in a prepared statement after news broke yesterday. “We are gathering information and will monitor closely. If true, we would be gravely disappointed. While we place a premium on history, loyalty and trust, be assured, we will aggressively defend and advance what is best for Oklahoma State and our strong athletic program, which continues to excel in the Big 12 and nationally.”