Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

A bullish American Petroleum Institute (API) report was released yesterday. And an announcement by OPEC plus that the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) of OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries will meet on Aug. 31 giving the market more assurance that there is harmony and solidarity once again in the OPEC+ cartel. The meeting, coming at the end of August, is very supportive because it is clear that OPEC will not adjust their agreed upon increase of 40,000 barrels per day. The market may put aside its concerns at least for the moment about a resurgence of the Covid-19 variant and instead focus on the reality of tightening supplies that we're experiencing this very moment. The Biden administrations’s covid team has been in discussions about imposing lockdowns again.