Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 17 days ago

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 46 cents to $74.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 39 cents to $75.16 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.28 a gallon. August heating fell 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. August natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil Prices#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Traffichoustonmirror.com

Oil prices rise as U.S. inventories drop

NEW YORK, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices moved higher on Wednesday after data showed a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery added 74 cents to settle at 72.39 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 26 cents to close at 74.74 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

U.S. crude oil refinery inputs decrease last week: EIA

HOUSTON, July 28 (Xinhua) -- U.S. crude oil refinery inputs decreased during the week ending July 23, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Wednesday. U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.9 million barrels per day (b/d) last week, 132,000 b/d less than the previous week's average. Refineries operated at 91.1 percent of their operable capacity last week.
Industrykitco.com

Gold price powers to 2-week high as USDX wilts, crude oil gains

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. dealings...
TrafficThe State-Journal

How does Crude Oil affect the price of US Dollar

Currency and crude oil are linked by a secret thread. The price movements in one arena compel a supportive or antagonistic response in the other. For a variety of factors, including resource allocation, the terms of payment (BOT), and market behavior, this association continues. Furthermore, crude oil's major contribution to fiscal or monetary factors strengthens these interconnections throughout periods of rising trending—both to the positive and to the negative.
Trafficoilmanmagazine.com

Natural Gas Production and Exports Show Growth

Natural gas prices broke through the $4 per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) level this week as production levels across the U.S. continued to set records as did exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Natural gas prices on the New York Mercantile Exchange languished around $1.70 Mcf range in 2020 until...
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

India may join China in bid to lower oil prices

The world's third-largest crude oil importer, India, could join China in tapping into its strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to sell lower-priced crude to its refiners amid rallying international oil prices. India is reportedly considering selling half of its SPR to attract private participation in expanding its strategic storage...
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Crude Inventory Declined 4.1M Barrels, Says EIA

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summary of Weekly Petroleum Data for the week ending July 23, 2021. U.S. crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.9 million barrels per day during the week ending July 23,...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

NYMEX WTI Adds to Gains on Large Drop in US Crude Supplies

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- West Texas Intermediate futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange advanced and products moved mixed in late morning trade Wednesday in reaction to government data from U.S. Energy Information Administration showing a large drop in commercial crude oil inventories accompanied with a sharp decline in domestic oil production even as refiners scaled back throughputs for the fourth consecutive week.
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Continues to Hover Above $70

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Tuesday, but then turned around to show signs of strength. Ultimately, the stabilization of crude oil does help, due to the fact that we had recently seen quite a bit of volatility, and that can have a major influence on whether or not people are willing to put money to work.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

EIA reports weekly declines in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.1 million barrels for the week ended July 23. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 2.5 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.7 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly supply declines of 2.3 million barrels for gasoline and 3.1 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey forecast supply decreases of 1.3 million barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.3 million barrels for the week. September West Texas Intermediate crude was up 28 cents, or 0.4%, at $71.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $71.87 before the supply data.
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Rebound Underpinned by Decline in US Crude Inventories

The price of oil defends the advance from the monthly low ($65.01) amid a larger-than-expected decline in US inventories, and crude may continue to retrace the decline from the yearly high ($76.98) as it trades back above the 50-Day SMA ($70.55). Oil Price Rebound Underpinned by Decline in US Crude...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Energy Report: Demand Verus Delta

A bullish American Petroleum Institute (API) report was released yesterday. And an announcement by OPEC plus that the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) of OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing countries will meet on Aug. 31 giving the market more assurance that there is harmony and solidarity once again in the OPEC+ cartel. The meeting, coming at the end of August, is very supportive because it is clear that OPEC will not adjust their agreed upon increase of 40,000 barrels per day. The market may put aside its concerns at least for the moment about a resurgence of the Covid-19 variant and instead focus on the reality of tightening supplies that we're experiencing this very moment. The Biden administrations’s covid team has been in discussions about imposing lockdowns again.
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

U.S. crude oil inventories down last week: API

HOUSTON, July 27 (Xinhua) -- The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a decrease of 4.728 million barrels of crude oil in the U.S. crude oil inventories for the week ending July 23. API reported an increase of 0.806 million barrels of crude oil inventories for the previous week...

Comments / 0

Community Policy