Halle Bailey as Ariel Revealed, Disney's The Little Mermaid Wraps Filming
That's a wrap on Disney's the Little Mermaid. Starring Halle Bailey as a new incarnation of Ariel, the live-action remake of the animated Disney classic has been in development at the House of Mouse for years. After filming delays due to the pandemic, the project has finally finished filming as revealed by Bailey with the first official image of her in the role of Ariel. Bailey revealed the news on Twitter and you can take a look at her post below.movieweb.com
