Watch Richard Branson’s ego trip to edge of space

By Thomas Macaulay
The Next Web
 17 days ago

Sir Richard Branson has bagged some major bragging rights at the billionaire’s club. The tax exile has pipped Jeff Bezos to the title of first billionaire in space. You can watch the monumental ego trip in the video atop this article. Branson’s 1.5-hour journey reached an apex of around 89kms...

thenextweb.com

