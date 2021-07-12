Cancel
Arizona State

More migrant deaths recorded in heat along Arizona border

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 17 days ago
PHOENIX (AP) — The bodies of an unusually large number of migrants who died in Arizona's borderlands are being recovered this summer amid record temperatures.

The nonprofit group Humane Borders maps the discoveries with data from the medical examiner in Tucson.

It says 43 sets of remains were found last month _ the hottest June on record for Phoenix. A spokesman for the group says not all died in June, but at least 16 had been dead for a day and another 13 under a week.

He also noted that the 127 sets of remains found during the first half of this year are far higher than the 96 bodies recovered during the same period last year.

