Indianapolis-based Andretti Autosport have been involved in Formula E since the start, all the way back in 2014. The team has been operating under the BMW i Andretti Motorsport banner since the team joined forces with the Bavarian brand with the new second-gen chassis in 2018. While BMW officially exits the sport at the end of this season, Andretti will continue on with BMW power until the end of next season—season eight—ahead of the switch to Gen 3 for season nine. Once that supply contract is exhausted, Michael Andretti remains committed to the sport and confident the team will find another OEM partner for FE.