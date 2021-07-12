Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North County Airport, or near Palm Beach Gardens, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Riviera Beach and Palm Beach. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH