Severe Weather Statement issued for Loudoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Loudoun THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND WEST CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL LOUDOUN COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for north central Maryland...northern Virginia...and the Panhandle of West Virginia.