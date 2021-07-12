Severe Weather Statement issued for Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Palm Beach A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Canal Point, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pahokee, Canal Point and Fremd Village-Padgett Island. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH