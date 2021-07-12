Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wood by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wood The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wood County in northeastern Texas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 237 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Golden, or 12 miles northwest of Mineola, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mineola, Quitman, Golden, Hoard, Forest Hill and Alba. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
