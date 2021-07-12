Cancel
Jefferson County, WV

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND WEST CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL LOUDOUN COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA AND EAST CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for north central Maryland...northern Virginia...and the Panhandle of West Virginia.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
